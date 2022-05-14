Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.70. 3,800,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.26. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

