Roundview Capital LLC Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 11.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NVR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded up $45.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,293.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,087.17 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,531.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,058.42.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $63.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

