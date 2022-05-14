Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,156,000 after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,475. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.