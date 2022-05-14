Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 792 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $158.28. 1,199,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average is $157.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

