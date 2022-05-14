Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. 2,519,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,205. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

