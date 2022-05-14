Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock traded up $46.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,001.11. 186,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,036.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,970.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.11.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.