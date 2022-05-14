Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

