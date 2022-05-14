Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.

TSP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.66. 4,287,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

