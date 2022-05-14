Royal Bank of Canada Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $276.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.89.

Shares of ALB opened at $228.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $152.58 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

