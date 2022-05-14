Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,673,000 after acquiring an additional 120,571 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.05. 784,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,261. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

