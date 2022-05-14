Royal Bank of Canada Trims Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Target Price to C$18.00

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MODVF opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

