RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 246.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 257,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after purchasing an additional 465,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.