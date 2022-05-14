RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) CEO Buys $99,647.73 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $99,647.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,336.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RMBL stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

