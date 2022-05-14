Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $155,984.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,016.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $256,139,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

