S.Finance (SFG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $207,337.00

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $4,588.73 and approximately $207,337.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded down 46.4% against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,185.38 or 1.00009908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00104549 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

SFG is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.