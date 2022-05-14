S. Muoio & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 465,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after buying an additional 280,477 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,480,000 after buying an additional 202,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $61.03. 210,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $94.37.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

