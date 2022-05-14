Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGSVF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

SGSVF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

