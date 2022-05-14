Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $16.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Barclays lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.