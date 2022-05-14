Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

