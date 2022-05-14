Sacgasco Limited (ASX:SGC) Insider Buys A$20,000.00 in Stock

Sacgasco Limited (ASX:SGC – Get Rating) insider Andrew Childs acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,888.89).

Andrew Childs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Andrew Childs 172,414 shares of Sacgasco stock.

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Childs acquired 200,000 shares of Sacgasco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$4,800.00 ($3,333.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sacgasco Limited, an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural gas and petroleum projects in the United States. It has interests in eight gas fields located in the Northern Sacramento Basin. The company was formerly known as Australian Oil Company Limited and changed its name to Sacgasco Limited in November 2015.

