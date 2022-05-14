Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the April 15th total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,523. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 41.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

