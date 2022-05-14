Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($144.21) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 28th.

EPA SAF opened at €96.53 ($101.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.57. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($97.22).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

