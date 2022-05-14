Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKASGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKAS opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saker Aviation Services has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKASGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

