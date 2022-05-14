Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Shares Down 0.5%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.
About Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scentre Group (STGPF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.