Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given New €5.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €6.40 ($6.74) to €5.50 ($5.79) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCFLF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.89) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.00 ($8.42) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $954.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

