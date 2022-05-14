Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $1.73 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.