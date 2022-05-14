Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Invests $577,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. 5,282,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,489. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

