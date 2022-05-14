Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $956.97.

TSLA stock traded up $41.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $769.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $981.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $797.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

