Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 251 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

FAST stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

