Scotiabank Cuts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$59.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 94.64%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

