Scotiabank Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$14.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.21.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
