ScPrime Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and $11,153.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003575 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,364,050 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

