Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $419,380.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 55.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,010,835,921 coins and its circulating supply is 8,662,623,483 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

