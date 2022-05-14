Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.43.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 326,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,334,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

