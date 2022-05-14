Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

SMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174,370 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

