Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($36.99) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($29.28) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.06) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($31.69) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,665.70 ($32.87).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,303.50 ($28.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £173.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,337.72 ($28.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,118.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

