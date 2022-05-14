Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS SHERF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.68.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

