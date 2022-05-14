Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 8.2%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.88. 30,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,736,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.