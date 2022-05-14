Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Declines By 71.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.31. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 0.66.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.