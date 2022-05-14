Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Declines By 71.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.31. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 0.66.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

