Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Grows By 57.9%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 5,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.