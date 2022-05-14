Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Decreases By 54.5%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 121,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

