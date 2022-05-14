Short Interest in Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Declines By 50.0%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Costar Technologies stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Costar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of security solution products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CostarHD, and Other. Its security solutions products include surveillance cameras, digital video recorders, lenses, and high-speed domes, as well as industrial vision products.

