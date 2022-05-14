Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Decreases By 77.2%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the April 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, Director Markus Sieger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.23%.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

