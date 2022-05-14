Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Grows By 62.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

