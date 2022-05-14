Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Increases By 107.0%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ELDN traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,911. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ELDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.