Short Interest in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Decreases By 65.4%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the April 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enel Américas stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.61. 1,825,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,277. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.99. Enel Américas has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas ( NYSE:ENIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

