Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Expands By 200.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 98.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.