Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Grows By 100.0%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GIPR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 28,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,104. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 33.94 and a quick ratio of 33.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

