Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Expands By 100.0%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 166,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $56.00.

