Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Grows By 121.0%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,200 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the April 15th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,662.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HBGRF remained flat at $$1.92 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

